Oct 9, 2023





What you’re witnessing NEEDS to be exposed and James O'Keefe will teach you how.





Learn how to fight for the First Amendment and gain the confidence to speak truth to power. James is focused behind the scenes on teaching hundreds of others how to expose the corruption, write headlines, and produce videos like he has.





The truth is at stake; The entire country is at stake. There is only one truth and it can’t be hidden. Exposing corruption requires standing up to power because power hates sunlight. They have awakened a sleeping giant. They can’t ruin us all. There is strength in a community of citizen journalists coming together, having each other’s backs and acting courageously as a team with hundreds, thousands of people doing what we do.





There is no time to waste, the time is now. This Wednesday, James O'Keefe will teach you the fundamentals of getting a story.





Wednesday @ 7pm EST

Reserve YOUR spot now: www.OKEEFEWEBINAR.com





