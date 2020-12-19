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CyberWar, Tech Overlords and other dangers as the Sovereign God continues to reign from on High
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77 views • December 19, 2020
Bob and Aaron share observations and perspectives on current events, and some comfort from the holy scriptures.
Some links to content that appears in this video:
The Creepy Line - Full Documentary on Social Media's manipulation of society
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0v6KBGr5IzY
EXCLUSIVE: YouTube Employs Chinese Communist ‘State Secrecy Bureau’ Software Engineers
https://thenationalpulse.com/news/youtube-employs-ccp-operatives/
IceAgeFarmer: The Cyberpandemic has Begun: SolarWinds + FireEye - Anything can happen now
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oe3y-OdNSsw
Spy Agencies Threaten to 'Take Out' Mercola
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/12/01/anti-vaccine-propaganda-censorship.aspx
Report: UK Deploys Military INFOWAR Unit Against COVID Vaccine Skeptics
https://www.infowars.com/posts/report-uk-deploys-military-infowar-unit-against-covid-vaccine-skeptics/
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
A closer look at U.S. deaths due to COVID-19 (Nov 22)
https://web.archive.org/web/20201126163323/https://www.jhunewsletter.com/article/2020/11/a-closer-look-at-u-s-deaths-due-to-covid-19
The Back-Pedaling Retraction: "A closer look at U.S. deaths due to COVID-19" (Nov 27)
https://www.jhunewsletter.com/article/2020/11/a-closer-look-at-u-s-deaths-due-to-covid-19
3 Studies That Show Lockdowns Are Ineffective at Slowing COVID-19
https://fee.org/articles/3-studies-that-show-lockdowns-are-ineffective-at-slowing-covid-19/
Some Other Links of Interest
Agenda: Grinding America Down (2010) Documentary
https://www.brighteon.com/017ec842-a5e1-4be2-b5bd-5b5aae72732a
https://vaccineimpact.com/2020/warning-dark-winter-begins-next-phase-is-digital-pandemic-as-cyber-wars-start/
WARNING! “Dark Winter” Begins! Next Phase is “Digital Pandemic” as Cyber Wars Start
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
Some links to content that appears in this video:
The Creepy Line - Full Documentary on Social Media's manipulation of society
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0v6KBGr5IzY
EXCLUSIVE: YouTube Employs Chinese Communist ‘State Secrecy Bureau’ Software Engineers
https://thenationalpulse.com/news/youtube-employs-ccp-operatives/
IceAgeFarmer: The Cyberpandemic has Begun: SolarWinds + FireEye - Anything can happen now
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oe3y-OdNSsw
Spy Agencies Threaten to 'Take Out' Mercola
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/12/01/anti-vaccine-propaganda-censorship.aspx
Report: UK Deploys Military INFOWAR Unit Against COVID Vaccine Skeptics
https://www.infowars.com/posts/report-uk-deploys-military-infowar-unit-against-covid-vaccine-skeptics/
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
A closer look at U.S. deaths due to COVID-19 (Nov 22)
https://web.archive.org/web/20201126163323/https://www.jhunewsletter.com/article/2020/11/a-closer-look-at-u-s-deaths-due-to-covid-19
The Back-Pedaling Retraction: "A closer look at U.S. deaths due to COVID-19" (Nov 27)
https://www.jhunewsletter.com/article/2020/11/a-closer-look-at-u-s-deaths-due-to-covid-19
3 Studies That Show Lockdowns Are Ineffective at Slowing COVID-19
https://fee.org/articles/3-studies-that-show-lockdowns-are-ineffective-at-slowing-covid-19/
Some Other Links of Interest
Agenda: Grinding America Down (2010) Documentary
https://www.brighteon.com/017ec842-a5e1-4be2-b5bd-5b5aae72732a
https://vaccineimpact.com/2020/warning-dark-winter-begins-next-phase-is-digital-pandemic-as-cyber-wars-start/
WARNING! “Dark Winter” Begins! Next Phase is “Digital Pandemic” as Cyber Wars Start
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
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