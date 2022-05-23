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Chad Wolf: This administration has actually exempted large classes of individuals from Title 42. They only remove about 35 to 40% of individuals under Title 42
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21 views • May 23, 2022
Chad Wolf: This administration has actually exempted large classes of individuals from Title 42. They only remove about 35 to 40% of individuals under Title 42... they could be removing 75 or 80%.
This administration has slowly been ramping down Title 42 expulsions.
This administration has slowly been ramping down Title 42 expulsions.
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