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Google + Sergey Brin's Massive Election Interference - see for yourself
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41 views • January 25, 2021
In 2016 immediately following Donald Trump's victory, Sergey Brin, one of the founders of Google, spoke Add an employee meeting and described the election as "deeply offensive." In the lead up to the 2020 elections, Google did nothing but favor left wing ideology and it's search results both on its monopolistic source engine as well as on YouTube. Just do a search for Tucker Carlson or Sean Hannity on YT and see for yourself.
The fact is that this tilted the election, and was done intentionally by the leftist brass of Google.
#google #elections #sergeybrin
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The fact is that this tilted the election, and was done intentionally by the leftist brass of Google.
#google #elections #sergeybrin
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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