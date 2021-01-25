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Google + Sergey Brin's Massive Election Interference - see for yourself
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
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41 views • January 25, 2021
In 2016 immediately following Donald Trump's victory, Sergey Brin, one of the founders of Google, spoke Add an employee meeting and described the election as "deeply offensive." In the lead up to the 2020 elections, Google did nothing but favor left wing ideology and it's search results both on its monopolistic source engine as well as on YouTube. Just do a search for Tucker Carlson or Sean Hannity on YT and see for yourself.
The fact is that this tilted the election, and was done intentionally by the leftist brass of Google.

#google #elections #sergeybrin

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youtubegooglesean hannitytucker carlsondonald trumpjoe bidenfraudelection interferenceelections 2020google searchsergey bringoogle interferencegoogle is a monopolywhat made the difference in 2020leftist ideologysubversive google
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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