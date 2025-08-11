Highlights from the National Day of Prayer Inauguration | Part 2 - Prayers of Repentance

Donate to help us make more shows: https://www.faytene.tv/donate





In this moving second installment of our National Day of Prayer Inauguration highlights, we take you right into the sacred moments of heartfelt repentance that marked this historic gathering in Ottawa on July 12, 2025. Rooted in 2 Chronicles 7:14, Christian leaders from across Canada united in worship, humility, and intercession—crying out for mercy, truth, and spiritual awakening for our nation.





In this episode, you’ll experience:





🔷 Powerful prayers of repentance for Canada’s First Peoples and a call for healing, identity, and revival





🔷 Confession and intercession over anti-Semitism and neglect of the foreigner





🔷 Honest repentance for immorality, greed, and violence, including abortion and societal injustice





🔷 A beautiful display of unity across denominations, cultures, and generations





🔷 An inspiring call to mark your calendar for July 11, 2026—the next National Day of Prayer





This isn’t just a look back—it’s a call forward. May your heart be stirred to intercede for Canada, your region, and future generations.





Mark the date, share this video, and join the movement!





