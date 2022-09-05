What Prevents Us From Getting What We Want?

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What Would Happen If We Could Consciously And Specifically Manifest Our Wishes? Master Lama Rasaji Shares How The Desires We Have In 5d Are Trying To Get To 3d.

Are You Ready To Make The Connection So You Can Believe It And Receive It?





This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 46, Law Of Assumption. You Can Watch The Full Episode Here: https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-lama-show-episode-46-law-of-assumption/







☯️ Want More Peace, Wellness & Abundance? Learn How By Joining For FREE at https://Rasaji.com/Join-Circle-of-Life-Community

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