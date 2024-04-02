Baby Ayla tried to crawl towards me I can't even describe the pain I felt when I looked at her

Pitiful Animal





Just when I thought I had gone through all the sadness, I came across the dog Ayla.

I couldn't even begin to describe the pain I felt when I saw her.

Ayla was crawling towards me as we approached.

We couldn't believe what we saw.

Aside from the fact that she had scabies and her overall health was very poor

Examinations and x-rays at the vet showed that Ayla had no broken bones

But she was deformed in both front legs due to lack of calcium and nutrition.

She had no choice but to crawl along the ground

That would cause her legs to suffer more wear and tear over time.

The doctors also found a stone in her stomach

Surely, Ayla had swallowed it while eating something on the street.

