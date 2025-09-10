How do you walk out Truth?

Faith = Truth Hope / Faithful = Trustworthy Belief = Faith = Truth = Yahshua Scriptures: Acts 17:22-31; II Chronicles 7:14; Matthew 6:33; Psalm 37:4; Matthew 11:12. How to seek Ye First the Kingdom of Heaven: 1. Humble yourself - Submit unto Yahweh 2. Seek - Search out; Strive after the things of Yahweh 3. Then you will be cured in your land (and your body) by Yahweh. What should you do when you have a problem? Stop, Kneel, and Pray! Fasting = Turning your face away from the world and turn it towards Yahweh. Truth + Power = Instant Miracles Power = Ruach Hakadesh Health does Not equal Deliverance; Deliverance = Released of the curse; G859 = Aphesis = Freedom; Pardon (You were pardoned of the punishment that was due for the sin you committed by Yahshua. All of humanity is offered the same pardon from the punishment that is due for the original curse put on mankind and upon all the Earth.) Relationship Building w/Yahshua produces Belief in Him because you can Trust Him and you can Trust Him because you Know His Truth and when you know His truth then you can Trust Him and when you Trust him you Believe Him. Contact us: YouTube: @YHWH4We; E-Mail: [email protected]; Telegram: YHWH+We t.me/BecauseOfChristBlog;