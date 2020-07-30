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DR. FAUCI: BE AS FORCEFUL AS POSSIBLE TO FORCE MASKS ON EVERYONE - TIM TRUTH (VIDEO)
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87 views • July 30, 2020
DR. ANTHONY FAUCI tells Politicians, Businesses, Cops, and the National Guard troops to be as forceful as possible, which includes fines, beatings, incarceration, and even death, to force Face Masks on everyone. The people that are buying Face Masks are finding the manufacturer's labels say WILL NOT PROTECT YOU AGAINST VIRUSES, INCLUDING COVID-19, so requiring the wearing of face masks is utterly INSANE. The Face Masks DO NOT PROTECT YOU, they are being used to Mind Control you into begging for THE FINAL SOLUTION Covid-19 GMO Vaccination(s). Wake Up people, simply SAY NO, I DO NOT CONSENT to wearing a Face Mask which is actually detrimental to your health. Also, download and carry the OFFICIAL FACE MASK EXEMPTION. And, DO NOT GET ANY COVID-19 VACCINATION THAT IS OFFERED, and even fight back if THEY attempt to forcibly vaccinate you.
For those people voted for Trump, you need to be telling him to 'FIRE' Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx and 'HIRE' Dr. Mikovitz and/or Dr. Bhuttar. You also need to tell Trump to have Bill Gates arrested for crimes against humanity. Several countries have arrest warrants for Bill Gates and investigate WHO, GAVI, NIAID, CDC, NIH should he travel to there, but of course he never will.
FACE MASK EXEMPT CARD
https://www.constitutionallawgroup.us/files/face-mask-exempt-card
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Tim Truth on LBRY.TV
https://lbry.tv/@timtruth:2
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
For those people voted for Trump, you need to be telling him to 'FIRE' Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx and 'HIRE' Dr. Mikovitz and/or Dr. Bhuttar. You also need to tell Trump to have Bill Gates arrested for crimes against humanity. Several countries have arrest warrants for Bill Gates and investigate WHO, GAVI, NIAID, CDC, NIH should he travel to there, but of course he never will.
FACE MASK EXEMPT CARD
https://www.constitutionallawgroup.us/files/face-mask-exempt-card
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Tim Truth on LBRY.TV
https://lbry.tv/@timtruth:2
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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