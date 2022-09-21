Dr. Jane Ruby: The American People Are Now Big Pharma’s LAB RATS

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Stew Peters: FDA Approves Shot Without Testing; The American People Are Now Big Pharma’s LAB RATS. The FDA is approving UNTESTED SHOTS for the "new" Omicron variant.
Dr. Jane Ruby joins to expose how the FDA is pushing injections that have never been tested on humans. Ruby details the lies behind the newest variant and more!