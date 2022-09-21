Dr. Jane Ruby: The American People Are Now Big Pharma’s LAB RATS

Stew Peters: FDA Approves Shot Without Testing; The American People Are Now Big Pharma’s LAB RATS. The FDA is approving UNTESTED SHOTS for the "new" Omicron variant.
Dr. Jane Ruby joins to expose how the FDA is pushing injections that have never been tested on humans. Ruby details the lies behind the newest variant and more!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.