Gray Hair Of The Righteous.

Proverbs 16:31 (NIV).

31) Gray hair is a crown of splendor;

it is attained in the way of righteousness.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

The Righteous tend to live long lives.

The Narrow Path produces health and blessings from God.

