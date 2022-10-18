© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Gray Hair Of The Righteous.
Proverbs 16:31 (NIV).
31) Gray hair is a crown of splendor;
it is attained in the way of righteousness.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Righteous tend to live long lives.
The Narrow Path produces health and blessings from God.
https://pc1.tiny.us/3h2f9pnh
#gray #hair #crown #splendor #attained #way #righteousness