Welcome To Proverbs Club.Gray Hair Of The Righteous.
Proverbs 16:31 (NIV).
31) Gray hair is a crown of splendor;
it is attained in the way of righteousness.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Righteous tend to live long lives.
The Narrow Path produces health and blessings from God.
