How To Get Kicked Out Of Your Land Part Two

Leviticus chapter 18 God
tells the Israelites how to get kicked out of this new land….If you as a people
group do things against nature itself or approve of them…..things against all
common decency you will get kicked out.
Here are the four things….If you don’t like these things….get mad at God
not at me. I’m just the messenger….
