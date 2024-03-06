Culture War | Former Marine and CIA Officer Turned Actor and Sex Trafficked Children Rescuer | Guest: Bazzel Baz | Association For The Recovery of Children | “If We Do Not Who Will?”

Bazzel Baz joins the Moms on a Mission Podcast today! What an honor and what a resume! In addition to being one of the first counterterrorism Marine Corps officers, he shares how he was recruited to the CIA to special operations and special activity and was a paramilitary case officer. Bazzel tells us how he later jumped ship in 1996 and started the Association for the Recovery of Children, a 501. non-profit organization dedicated to the recovery of missing, exploited, and sex trafficked American children. He shares that he does this for free and after 31 plus years, this is one of the longest running child rescuing organizations in the United States “founded out of the throes of war”. Bazzel exposes that ARC does have a legislative agenda to enact the death penalty for sex offenders. What a powerful conversation. Please support Bazzel Baz by heading to https://recoveryofchildren.org/

or sign up to take a six day course to learn how to rescue children at

https://recoveryofchildren.square.site/

