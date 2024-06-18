BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
VIRGINIA 1887 TIME CAPSULE JUST OPENED 💊 HERE'S WHAT'S INSIDE 📰 LIVENOW FROM FOX
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
281 views • 10 months ago

A time capsule from 1887 found in the pedestal of a Robert E. Lee statue in Virginia was opened by officials on Tuesday. The capsule contains documents, coins and other historical artifacts.


Subscribe to LiveNOW from FOX! https://www.youtube.com/livenowfox?sub_confirmation=1

Where to watch LiveNOW from FOX: https://www.livenowfox.com/

Follow us @LiveNOWFOX on Twitter: https://twitter.com/livenowfox


Raw and unfiltered. Watch a non-stop stream of breaking news, live events and stories across the nation. Limited commentary. No opinion. Experience LiveNOW from FOX.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5RYzaNoCOMQ


