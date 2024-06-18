VIRGINIA 1887 TIME CAPSULE JUST OPENED 💊 HERE'S WHAT'S INSIDE 📰 LIVENOW FROM FOX

A time capsule from 1887 found in the pedestal of a Robert E. Lee statue in Virginia was opened by officials on Tuesday. The capsule contains documents, coins and other historical artifacts.





Subscribe to LiveNOW from FOX! https://www.youtube.com/livenowfox?sub_confirmation=1

Where to watch LiveNOW from FOX: https://www.livenowfox.com/

Follow us @LiveNOWFOX on Twitter: https://twitter.com/livenowfox





Raw and unfiltered. Watch a non-stop stream of breaking news, live events and stories across the nation. Limited commentary. No opinion. Experience LiveNOW from FOX.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5RYzaNoCOMQ





Let's habs a good ol' LINKAAPPAALLOOZZA 🥳





https://familycourtmatters.org/2013/01/24/exposing-and-prosecuting-judicial-corruption-through-common-law-discovery-1997-interview/





http://southwestclarion.blogspot.com/2010/07/archive-marvin-bryer-follows-money.html





https://forums.mixedmartialarts.com/t/do-you-know-who-marvin-bryer-is/948773





https://unicourt.com/case/ca-la22-marvin-bryer-vs-bank-of-america-gregory-pentoney-et-al-386915





https://www.scribd.com/document/671627987/2015-07-05-Marvin-Breyer-Uncovered-Judge-s-using-SLUSH-funds-LAW