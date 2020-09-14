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TRUTH MATTERS — Official Music Video
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29 views • September 14, 2020
The first casualty of war is TRUTH.
TRUTH MATTERS is the first single from Neal Fox's album, "Insanity Was Throwing a Party."
❗️BECOME A PATRON for as little as the price of a cup of coffee:
http://www.patreon.com/nealfox
Don't forget to subscribe and ring the bell thingy. That way you won't miss out on all the fun and merriment.
️ ➡️ NEAL'S MUSIC ON SPOTIFY
https://open.spotify.com/artist/27igi...
️ ➡️ BECOME A PATRON for as little as the price of a cup of coffee:
http://www.patreon.com/nealfox
️ ➡️ ART | MUSIC | MERCH with a MESSAGE:
https://www.etsy.com/shop/rattlingthe...
️ ➡️ VISIT NEAL'S SITE:
http://www.therealnealfox.com/
https://twitter.com/nealfox
https://www.facebook.com/TheRealNealFox
http://www.theConspiracyProject.com
2020, Foxalot Music — BMI
2020, Video, Neal Fox
#TruthMatters #NealFox #BLM #Antifa #BlueLivesMatter #AllLivesMatter
TRUTH MATTERS is the first single from Neal Fox's album, "Insanity Was Throwing a Party."
❗️BECOME A PATRON for as little as the price of a cup of coffee:
http://www.patreon.com/nealfox
Don't forget to subscribe and ring the bell thingy. That way you won't miss out on all the fun and merriment.
️ ➡️ NEAL'S MUSIC ON SPOTIFY
https://open.spotify.com/artist/27igi...
️ ➡️ BECOME A PATRON for as little as the price of a cup of coffee:
http://www.patreon.com/nealfox
️ ➡️ ART | MUSIC | MERCH with a MESSAGE:
https://www.etsy.com/shop/rattlingthe...
️ ➡️ VISIT NEAL'S SITE:
http://www.therealnealfox.com/
https://twitter.com/nealfox
https://www.facebook.com/TheRealNealFox
http://www.theConspiracyProject.com
2020, Foxalot Music — BMI
2020, Video, Neal Fox
#TruthMatters #NealFox #BLM #Antifa #BlueLivesMatter #AllLivesMatter
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