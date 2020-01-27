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The Singularity (ft. Ray Kurzweil & Alex Jones) - Juice Rap News
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51 views • January 27, 2020
The Singularity (ft. Ray Kurzweil & Alex Jones) - Juice Rap News
Uploaded on January 27 2020
This is a funny and also underrated video dated September 21st 2014
Today we travel into the pure world of sci-fi to investigate the much vaunted, mysterious potential future event known as 'The Singularity'. What will a machine consciousness mean for humanity? What are the ethical, political, military and philosophical implications of strong A.I.? And what would an AI sound like when spitting rhymes over a dope beat?
Written & created by Giordano Nanni & Hugo Farrant in a suburban backyard home studio in Melbourne, Australia, on Wurundjeri Land.
Uploaded on January 27 2020
This is a funny and also underrated video dated September 21st 2014
Today we travel into the pure world of sci-fi to investigate the much vaunted, mysterious potential future event known as 'The Singularity'. What will a machine consciousness mean for humanity? What are the ethical, political, military and philosophical implications of strong A.I.? And what would an AI sound like when spitting rhymes over a dope beat?
Written & created by Giordano Nanni & Hugo Farrant in a suburban backyard home studio in Melbourne, Australia, on Wurundjeri Land.
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