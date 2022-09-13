9/13/22 Vampire King, WEF Mega Regions, Zel_nsky funded by Kol_moisky $$

9/13/22 As dozens of Trump associates, lawyers and strategists are raided by the FBI and subpoenaed in order to silence everyone fighting for election integrity before the midterms, we see King Charles III seated on the English throne on the full moon, signifying the coming of the next level of assault of Satanic global totalitarianism against humanity. Meanwhile, the elites meet in WA to restructure the NW US into the first Net Zero UN Mega Region....
PLEASE Share this Video!.
Thanks so much for supporting YAFTV! Links are below...
To support the channel:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
To support monthly or one-time:
https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv
PayPal: [email protected]
Links for the video:
Trump Allies Raided and Subpoenaed:https://www.bizpacreview.com/2022/09/13/tucker-obtains-list-of-trump-allies-targeted-by-doj-in-terrifying-and-unprecedented-sweep-of-political-opponents-1284357/
Canada First Conservative Candidate, Pierre Poillevre, wins primary, set to defeat Trudeau:
https://www.theblaze.com/news/canadian-conservatives-elect-pierre-poilievre
Cascadia 2050- Mega Region Planning:
https://www.geekwire.com/2022/report-calls-for-mega-region-to-unite-on-climate-as-cascadia-leaders-gather-at-u-s-canada-border/
https://connectcascadia.com/conference/
http://actrees.org/files/Research/sgrowth213b.pdf
https://www.kirkusreviews.com/book-reviews/kenichi-ohmae/the-end-of-the-nation-state/
https://energyeducation.ca/encyclopedia/Anthropogenic_carbon_emissions
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/09/02/president-biden-announces-senior-clean-energy-and-climate-team/
Kolom_isky Funded Zelensky and Asov N_zi Battalion and hired Hunter Biden:
https://wentworthreport.com/2022/03/28/how-one-ukrainian-billionaire-funded-hunter-biden-president-volodymyr-zelensky-and-the-neo-nazi-azov-battalion/
King Vlad's Coming Dark Reign:
https://exopolitics.blogs.com/files/the-antichrist-and-a-cup-of-tea-by-tim-cohen-z-lib.org1-1.pdf
https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidrvetter/2020/09/21/warlike-prince-charles-calls-for-marshall-plan-to-fight-climate-change/?sh=72585b80245f
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3265742/Jimmy-Savile-Prince-Charles-close-friendship-sex-abuse-bishop-Peter-Ball.html
https://www.thenational.scot/news/14898893.former-pm-edward-heath-is-linked-to-four-child-abuse-inquiries/
Timothee Chalamet cannibal role, new movie with same director as Call Me By your Name with real life accused-cannibal Armie Hammer:
https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2022/09/04/timothee-chalamet-bisexual-cannibal-film-bones-and-all-gets-8-5-minute-standing-ovation-at-venice-film-fest/
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/armie-hammer-docuseries-house-of-hammer-cannibal-allegations-sexual-misconduct-1235210031/
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Prayer Wave Co
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.