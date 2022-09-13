9/13/22 Vampire King, WEF Mega Regions, Zel_nsky funded by Kol_moisky $$

9/13/22 As dozens of Trump associates, lawyers and strategists are raided by the FBI and subpoenaed in order to silence everyone fighting for election integrity before the midterms, we see King Charles III seated on the English throne on the full moon, signifying the coming of the next level of assault of Satanic global totalitarianism against humanity. Meanwhile, the elites meet in WA to restructure the NW US into the first Net Zero UN Mega Region....

