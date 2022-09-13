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9/13/22 Vampire King, WEF Mega Regions, Zel_nsky funded by Kol_moisky $$
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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9/13/22 As dozens of Trump associates, lawyers and strategists are raided by the FBI and subpoenaed in order to silence everyone fighting for election integrity before the midterms, we see King Charles III seated on the English throne on the full moon, signifying the coming of the next level of assault of Satanic global totalitarianism against humanity. Meanwhile, the elites meet in WA to restructure the NW US into the first Net Zero UN Mega Region....

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Links for the video:

Trump Allies Raided and Subpoenaed:https://www.bizpacreview.com/2022/09/13/tucker-obtains-list-of-trump-allies-targeted-by-doj-in-terrifying-and-unprecedented-sweep-of-political-opponents-1284357/

Canada First Conservative Candidate, Pierre Poillevre, wins primary, set to defeat Trudeau:

https://www.theblaze.com/news/canadian-conservatives-elect-pierre-poilievre

Cascadia 2050- Mega Region Planning:

https://www.geekwire.com/2022/report-calls-for-mega-region-to-unite-on-climate-as-cascadia-leaders-gather-at-u-s-canada-border/


https://connectcascadia.com/conference/


http://actrees.org/files/Research/sgrowth213b.pdf

https://www.kirkusreviews.com/book-reviews/kenichi-ohmae/the-end-of-the-nation-state/


https://energyeducation.ca/encyclopedia/Anthropogenic_carbon_emissions


https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/09/02/president-biden-announces-senior-clean-energy-and-climate-team/


Kolom_isky Funded Zelensky and Asov N_zi Battalion and hired Hunter Biden:

https://wentworthreport.com/2022/03/28/how-one-ukrainian-billionaire-funded-hunter-biden-president-volodymyr-zelensky-and-the-neo-nazi-azov-battalion/


King Vlad's Coming Dark Reign:


https://exopolitics.blogs.com/files/the-antichrist-and-a-cup-of-tea-by-tim-cohen-z-lib.org1-1.pdf


https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidrvetter/2020/09/21/warlike-prince-charles-calls-for-marshall-plan-to-fight-climate-change/?sh=72585b80245f


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3265742/Jimmy-Savile-Prince-Charles-close-friendship-sex-abuse-bishop-Peter-Ball.html


https://www.thenational.scot/news/14898893.former-pm-edward-heath-is-linked-to-four-child-abuse-inquiries/


Timothee Chalamet cannibal role, new movie with same director as Call Me By your Name with real life accused-cannibal Armie Hammer:


https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2022/09/04/timothee-chalamet-bisexual-cannibal-film-bones-and-all-gets-8-5-minute-standing-ovation-at-venice-film-fest/


https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/armie-hammer-docuseries-house-of-hammer-cannibal-allegations-sexual-misconduct-1235210031/


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