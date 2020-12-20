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03 - “As He Thinks In His Heart”
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16 views • December 20, 2020
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For as he thinks in his heart, so is he: Eat and drink, says he to you; but his heart is not with you.
Proverbs 23:7
For as he thinks in his heart, so is he: Eat and drink, says he to you; but his heart is not with you.
Proverbs 23:7
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