The Israel & Palestine Conflict Explained w Rashid Khalidi (mirrored)
Published 15 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel tomdnyc at:-

https://youtu.be/DlnqpLTSDw8?si=UKB8x5dAyS8_jNmm

7 Apr 2024

Tom Delgado travels to Columbia University to interview Professor Rashid Khalidi about the current war in Gaza and his book The Hundred Years' War on Palestine. He covers the history of Zionism, the Palestinian people, peace talks, and the way forward. Shot by Cameron Burton.


Check out Professor Khalidi's book - 

https://www.thriftbooks.com/w/strangers-in-our-own-land_rashid-khalidi/19782328/#edition=31676153&idiq=43538551


For more stuff, join Tom's Patreon -


https://www.patreon.com/tomdnyc

Follow Tom on IG -


https://www.instagram.com/tomdnyc

Venmo - https://venmo.com/tomdnyc

Paypal - https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/tomdnyc


