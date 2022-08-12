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USD LOSING WORLD RESERVE STATUS: A Potential March Towards WWIII
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279 views • August 12, 2022

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ITM TRADING, INC.

Aug 11, 2022 Questions on Protecting Your Wealth with Gold & Silver? Schedule a Strategy Call Here ➡️ https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_vid=HN8112022&month=2022-08

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https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading  🗣 In this video, I will discuss the ongoing loss of the U.S. Dollar's status as the world reserve currency, while at the same time, reminding you about the constant loss of purchasing power, which we can see through inflation. There’s an escalating power grab that's going on between the East and the West and even in the Middle East. Quite honestly, this could all lead to World War III and it matters because war always accompanies currency regime shifts. 📖 Chapters: 0:00 World News

1:51 Will BRICS Challenge the Dollar?

7:19 Concerns Over China's Aggression Toward Taiwan

13:54 China Owns More Gold Than US & Why it Matters

17:01 The Elites Have a Plan, Do You?

🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/ ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldSilver  ⬇️ Follow Lynette Zang Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lynettezang/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang Podcast: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS 🚨 There are accounts impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel.

Keywords
militaryrussiaeconomychinaww3usdinflationlosingitm trading incworld reserve status
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