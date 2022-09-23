Create New Account
The Flying Turtle - with music, A Cappella
What Do You Got To Lose?
Can a turtle fly?Inspired from a trip to the Golan many years ago a metaphor was born.


The music itself contains a slightly audible watermark in the music.

Depends on your speakers/headphones and ears, you may hear it or not.


A high quality version is not yet available for purchase.


Lyrics are included in the video


If you need licensed footages, images or (other) music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski

Maybe one day the song might be available there.


For more music go to: https://bindernowski.com


Donations:

https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ

heavenholy spiritmiraclemusicyeshuayhwhsoundsongsingingrecordinglordaudioflyingkingvoicevocalselohimharmonya cappellawhistlingburdenmusicalbumblebeepond5harmonies

