Long Long Journey | Enya | Lyrics

Another beautiful song seemingly related to the walk of the narrow way; the only way Jesus gave us to attain true authentic salvation. (Matthew 7:14)
A big thank you to my dear old friend Scubie for reminding me of the song and a special thanks to our friend Arthur James for bringing it to our attention in the first place long, long ago…
LYRICS:
City lights shine on the harbour,
Night has fallen down,
Through the darkness
And the shadow
I will still go on.
Long, long journey
Through the darkness,
Long, long way to go,
But what are miles
Across the ocean
To the heart that’s coming home?
Where the road
Runs through the valley,
Where the river flows,
I will follow every highway
To the place I know.
Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. (Ps 23:4)
