Let's just take Nattokinase, fermented soybean. Well, it's not nano, and it's not kinase. It's a serine protease, and it stops a microbe, and a very important microbe in your metabolism that metabolizes what you need. So you make D-dimers. Why would you take something that makes D-dimers? What are D-dimers? They say you're not doing thrombolytic and fibrolytic cleavage cascades to heal yourself. I do this as Daryl does this simply for you; I do this complicated for you because, honestly, it's not your fault. Medicine is not science. Don't call it a scientific community because the scientific community didn't poison you. The medical community, the medical deities, poisoned you. Anybody that injected a needle, a syringe of cow, monkey, mouse, pig, aluminum, polyethylene glycol, I'll show you the CDC Excipient list from 2013...
Judy Mikovits, PhD - 03/03/2025
The Real Dr Judy Show with host Dr Darrell Wolfe: https://rumble.com/v6q2e9c-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html
Vaccine Excipient list: https://tinyurl.com/VaccineExcipientList