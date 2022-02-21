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Treetop Flyer - CERT, Peaceful Protests, 80% of deaths from Jan 8th until now are Vaxxed - Episode 26
Truth Ark
Truth Ark
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91 views • February 21, 2022
Some of the topics we touch on in Episode 26 -

New Religion - CERT
All systems mobilized against us
Insurance claims on Vaxxed?
90 day emergency power in WA?
Nasal swabs are BAD
Peaceful Protest
DOJ not involved with Whistleblower on Vax
Pfizer panicking after release of documents
80% of deaths from Jan. 8th until now are vaxxed
Who is the new antichrist?
Can't feed the military?




Geoengineered Transhumanism is available!

https://rudolfsteinerbookstore.com/product/geoengineered-transhumanism/

Email Frank Dauenhauer at [email protected] if you have any questions
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Treetop Flyer has been speaking, making podcasts, and leading workshops for 20 years. He has a ton of experience in many fields and we are excited to be collaborating on a series sharing his thoughts on how to improve life in 2021!


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The truth is here.Truth ark is a group of free thinkers and freedom lovers looking to share information from all perspectives to learn and raise ourselves up through the lost art of critical thinking.If you are the type of person that notices the serendipitous nature of life you are not alone. Fake news, science, and statistics are being used to justify global change and inhumane treatment of the communities at large.This group naturally formed as a small group of diverse individuals that were looking to see if others were noticing the same irregularities. Our group is full of folks from all walks of life; diverse interests, political philosophy, economics, health, space, history and how we perceive consciousness as a whole.If you would like to connect and talk with other free thinkers we are always looking for more perspective to add to the conversation.


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https://twitter.com/TruthArkInfo

https://www.facebook.com/truthark/

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Keywords
freedomtruthterroristsrebelsextremisttreetop flyertruth ark
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