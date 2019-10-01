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Democrats Launch Cold Civil War Against President Trump - War Room Full Show
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21 views • October 01, 2019
A busy broadcast week kicks off with major propaganda coming out of the Deep State, the Democrat Party and the corrupt members of the corporate press. We identify the coup attempt against President Trump as the next level kicks off. We take calls asking Americans what they are doing to save The Republic. Also, we remember the Las Vegas Massacre cover up. By the way, we’re currently running our biggest sale since Christmas! Get 50% off products with [double Patriot Points and free shipping](https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=xbwse&utm_campaign=BlackFridayComesEarly&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=BFCEundervideotext) during our Black Friday Comes Early Sale!
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