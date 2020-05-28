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The CoronaFascist Lockdowns and Orwellian MaskEnforcers are killing more people than the virus
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96 views • May 28, 2020
"There are 650,000 people on cancer, chemo, half of whom didn't come in. Two thirds of cancer screenings didn't come in. 40 percent of stroke patients urgently needing care didn't come in... the cost of the lockdown in terms of lives lost every month is about equal to the entire cost of lives lost during the COVID infection itself. This is a tragic, misguided public policy."
Scott W. Atlas, M.D. is the David and Joan Traitel Senior Fellow of the Hoover Institution of Stanford University and a Member of Hoover Institution’s Working Group on Health Care Policy.
Scott W. Atlas, M.D. is the David and Joan Traitel Senior Fellow of the Hoover Institution of Stanford University and a Member of Hoover Institution’s Working Group on Health Care Policy.
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