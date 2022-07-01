DR. ARDIS ON THE PASSING OF DR. ZELENKO & MORE COVENOM-19 UPDATES!

Live on Brighteon at 6:00pm

Leah and I sat down with Dr. Bryan Ardis of TheDrArdisShow.com in the home of Robert and Jaime Agee of Banners4Freedom.com down at their United In Freedom Tent Revival (link below!). We got his very real reaction to the passing of hero, Dr. Zelenko along with updates on his earth shattering revelation of snake venom and Covid-19. https://www.banners4freedom.com/united-in-freedom-tent-revival/

Check out the amazing work that Banners 4 Freedom is doing here: https://www.banners4freedom.com/





Donate to event here: https://www.givesendgo.com/TheCovenant





Tickets On Sale now here: https://ticketbud.com/events/9792b170-f1c4-11ec-9210-42010a71701b





Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

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Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET

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The ReAwakening Series Episode One is NOW Streaming FREE! Visit reawakeningseries.com

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