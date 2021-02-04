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👽💖UFO Oracle: Natural, Alien or Tech. How to distinguish a UFO from an IFO? Spanglish spoken.
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20 views • February 04, 2021
🐺UFO sightings increased 51 percent during the pandemic. However, for fans of these phenomena it is important to distinguish between an alleged sighting, a montage or a real one as happened in Colorado where viewers mistook a Korean Giant Kite (IFO) for an unidentified flying object.
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