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How was our world before the last reset? | The 1890's - Amazing Rare Footage of Cities Around the World (Colorized, AI Restoration)
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520 views • November 09, 2021
How was our world before the last reset? | The 1890's - Amazing Rare Footage of Cities Around the World (Colorized, AI Restoration)
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/The-1890%27s---Amazing-Rare-Footage-of-Cities-Around-the-World:3e
The start of motion pictures, late 1890's. Rare film of cities, towns and countries. High-quality remastered prints from the Lumiere archives and EYE Film Museum. Clips listed in order below. Music Tracks: "Dream Walking" & "What Must Be" by Dhruva Aliman
Timestamps:
0:00
April 1897 - Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem
0:20
1897 - Group leaving church in Bohemia, Austro-Hungarian Empire
0:50
August 6, 1899 - Varese Launch from Italy, Livorno, Orlando shipyard
1:25
May 1896 - Tverskaya Street in Moscow, Russia
1:40
1897 - Nihonbashi, Tokyo, Japan
2:05
1898 - Early Rollercoaster, Britain (Restored Film)
2:20
Feb 20, 1896 - Street Dance in Drury Lane, London
2:40
June 1899 Victorian Era - Ladies Cycling Display in London
3:15
1899 - Town Parade in Selkirk, Scotland
3:40
November 3, 1896 - The Melbourne Cup horse races in Australia
4:25
1896 - Geneva, Switzerland The National Exhibition of 1896
4:40
1896-1901 Visual tour of New York City
5:15
1896 - Frederick Street in Berlin
5:25
Summer 1896 - Visual tour of Italy Milan & Venice
5:40
1898 - Ice Skaters
6:15
Late 1890s - A Trip Through Paris, France
6:50
1897 - Arrival of a Two-Stage Train in France
7:20
Apr 11, 1896 - High Street in Marseille, France
7:50
1898 - Avenue du Bois de Boulogne in Paris, France
8:10
1898 - President Félix Faure and crowd in France
8:25
1896 - Lyon, France
8:55
Italy
9:10
Venice
9:30
The Hague
9:40
Venice and visit with Pope Leo XIII
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/The-1890%27s---Amazing-Rare-Footage-of-Cities-Around-the-World:3e
The start of motion pictures, late 1890's. Rare film of cities, towns and countries. High-quality remastered prints from the Lumiere archives and EYE Film Museum. Clips listed in order below. Music Tracks: "Dream Walking" & "What Must Be" by Dhruva Aliman
Timestamps:
0:00
April 1897 - Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem
0:20
1897 - Group leaving church in Bohemia, Austro-Hungarian Empire
0:50
August 6, 1899 - Varese Launch from Italy, Livorno, Orlando shipyard
1:25
May 1896 - Tverskaya Street in Moscow, Russia
1:40
1897 - Nihonbashi, Tokyo, Japan
2:05
1898 - Early Rollercoaster, Britain (Restored Film)
2:20
Feb 20, 1896 - Street Dance in Drury Lane, London
2:40
June 1899 Victorian Era - Ladies Cycling Display in London
3:15
1899 - Town Parade in Selkirk, Scotland
3:40
November 3, 1896 - The Melbourne Cup horse races in Australia
4:25
1896 - Geneva, Switzerland The National Exhibition of 1896
4:40
1896-1901 Visual tour of New York City
5:15
1896 - Frederick Street in Berlin
5:25
Summer 1896 - Visual tour of Italy Milan & Venice
5:40
1898 - Ice Skaters
6:15
Late 1890s - A Trip Through Paris, France
6:50
1897 - Arrival of a Two-Stage Train in France
7:20
Apr 11, 1896 - High Street in Marseille, France
7:50
1898 - Avenue du Bois de Boulogne in Paris, France
8:10
1898 - President Félix Faure and crowd in France
8:25
1896 - Lyon, France
8:55
Italy
9:10
Venice
9:30
The Hague
9:40
Venice and visit with Pope Leo XIII
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