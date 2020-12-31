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Dr Pat Morrissey — The Price of Truth
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10 views • December 31, 2020
“We deserve to get back the freedoms that we had only so recently, and especially thinking about my three teenage boys. And I think of what I was like when I was their age and the things that are used to do. So they deserve to have a youth. They deserve to make mistakes, fall in love, meet up with their friends, these things, they might seem minor, but they are really important informing young people. And I want my children have the same opportunities that I had, and I want them to live in a world that's free and positive and open, so we can achieve our potential.”
— Dr Pat Morrissey (General Practitioner, October 31, 2020)
READ MORE, https://dryburgh.com/dr-pat-morrissey-adare-the-price-of-truth
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— Dr Pat Morrissey (General Practitioner, October 31, 2020)
READ MORE, https://dryburgh.com/dr-pat-morrissey-adare-the-price-of-truth
STAY MORE INFORMED DURING THE GREAT RESET - DESPITE BIG TECH'S CENSORSHIP. ▷ https://dryburgh.com/sign-up/ (Posts to Your Inbox - No Spam)
https://twitter.com/DryburghDotCom
https://mewe.com/i/leedryburgh
https://lbry.tv/@Dryburgh:7
NonProfit Educational Fair Use Copyright Section 107 US
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