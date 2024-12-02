BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BREAKING: ISRAELI ARMED GROUP FIGHTS RUSSIA IN SYRIA! - Putin & Assad Meet With Iran!
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
170 views • 4 months ago

Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest manufactured escalation in the move towards World War 3 as Israel/United States/Qatar armed and funded group HTS (formerly Al Nusra Front) takes over Aleppo and Hama in Syria and battles the Syrian government as well as the Russian government.

The group which benefits Israel greatly (which Israel itself admits) is forcing Russia and Iran into further conflict with Israel, destabilizing the region by design.

Bashar Al Assad and Vladimir Putin have met with the new Iranian President Pezeshkian and the Iranian Foreign Minister in talks that are no doubt about what moves to make next in this scripted war on "terror" created by proxy by the United States, Israel and Qatar.


As NATO moves to bring 800,000 troops to war with Russia and Russia warns of further long range missiles from Ukraine sent from the United States and the United Kingdom, this latest conflict connects the crisis with Israel.


All the while, Russian submarines were spotted off of The Philippines as Russia and China continue to coordinate both in war and defense.


For those waiting for the Trump administration to save them from this conflict, don't forget that the new Secretary Of State, Marco Rubio alongside John McCain and Lindsey Graham helped arm ISIS over a decade ago against Assad. This conflict will perpetuate as the agenda to bring in the Great Reset continues and both mainstream and mainstream alternative media push controlled opposing "solutions" that keep people sitting on their hands forever.


Prepare yourselves now. This isn't about fear, it's about truth and utilizing what you know to ensure your survival. We will win eventually but it'll get worse before it gets better.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


Keywords
newsrussiaww3isrealgreat reset
