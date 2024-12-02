BREAKING: ISRAELI ARMED GROUP FIGHTS RUSSIA IN SYRIA! - Putin & Assad Meet With Iran!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/





USE Code WAM to save 5%!





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321





USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





GET TICKETS TO ANARCHAPULCO HERE:

https://anarchapulco.com/





Save money by using code WAM





GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM





Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest manufactured escalation in the move towards World War 3 as Israel/United States/Qatar armed and funded group HTS (formerly Al Nusra Front) takes over Aleppo and Hama in Syria and battles the Syrian government as well as the Russian government.

The group which benefits Israel greatly (which Israel itself admits) is forcing Russia and Iran into further conflict with Israel, destabilizing the region by design.

Bashar Al Assad and Vladimir Putin have met with the new Iranian President Pezeshkian and the Iranian Foreign Minister in talks that are no doubt about what moves to make next in this scripted war on "terror" created by proxy by the United States, Israel and Qatar.





As NATO moves to bring 800,000 troops to war with Russia and Russia warns of further long range missiles from Ukraine sent from the United States and the United Kingdom, this latest conflict connects the crisis with Israel.





All the while, Russian submarines were spotted off of The Philippines as Russia and China continue to coordinate both in war and defense.





For those waiting for the Trump administration to save them from this conflict, don't forget that the new Secretary Of State, Marco Rubio alongside John McCain and Lindsey Graham helped arm ISIS over a decade ago against Assad. This conflict will perpetuate as the agenda to bring in the Great Reset continues and both mainstream and mainstream alternative media push controlled opposing "solutions" that keep people sitting on their hands forever.





Prepare yourselves now. This isn't about fear, it's about truth and utilizing what you know to ensure your survival. We will win eventually but it'll get worse before it gets better.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/





Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





GET FREEZE DRIED BEEF HERE:

https://wambeef.com/





Use Code WAMBEEF to save 25%!

10+ Year Shelf life & All Natural!





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media





For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2024