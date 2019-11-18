(MIAC #248) Will JIT Deliveries Bottleneck at the Dawn of the GSM?

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My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
http://www.preparewithadapt2030.com
ADAPT 2030 Grand Solar Minimum Store
https://amzn.to/2Nt9kfP
Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution Book https://payhip.com/b/3sVi
Kristian Lander www.kristianlander.com host of Our Curious World Podcast and DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discuss energetic changes in consciousness and frequency on Earth as the Sun moves into its 400-year cycle affecting global crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is an energetic timeline for what you can expect from now to 2023.
•Chinese string of pearls for sea delivery of food cargo
•China / Russia grain trade deal reached
•50 sunspots or less for Solar Cycle 25 average
•Why are not telling citizens about the Grand Solar Minimum
•Media distraction convincing you its an ice age, not mini ice age
•Roman grain growing areas in North Africa
•What is anticipated in a Grand Solar Minimum for decreasing agricultural production globally
•Switch to indoor vertical agriculture for future food production
•Global water supplies
Kristian Lander YT Channel https://youtube.com/channel/kristiantna/
Kristian Lander Twitter https://twitter.com/DefineKristian/
Kristian Lander FB https://facebook.com/http://www.faceb...
Our Curious World Podcast http://kristianlander.com/?cat=5
#JIT delivery #grandsolarminimum #climaterevolution #adapt2030 #deliverybottleneck
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***KEEP ADAPT 2030 INDEPENDENT & ON AIR by VISITING MY SPONSORS***
New its Not CO2 its the Sun T-shirt https://teespring.com/stores/adapt-2030
My Patriot Supply
Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
http://www.preparewithadapt2030.com
True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds
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PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations
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STEEMIT https://steemit.com/@adapt2030
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Created & Produced by David DuByne
http://www.oilseedcrops.org