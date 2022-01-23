Human Hybrid



Book of Jasher 4:18-21



17 And every man made unto himself a god, and they robbed and plundered every man his neighbor as well as his relative, and they corrupted the earth, and the earth was filled with violence.

18 And their judges and rulers went to the daughters of men and took their wives by force from their husbands according to their choice, and the sons of men in those days took from the cattle of the earth, the beasts of the field and the fowls of the air, and taught the MIXTURE of animals of one SPECIES WITH the OTHER, in order therewith to provoke the Lord; and God saw the whole earth and it was corrupt, for all flesh had corrupted its ways upon earth, all men and all animals.

19 And the Lord said, I will blot out man that I created from the face of the earth, yea from man to the birds of the air, together with cattle and beasts that are in the field for I repent that I made them.

20 And all men who walked in the ways of the Lord, died in those days, before the Lord brought the evil upon man which he had declared, for this was from the Lord, that they should not see the evil which the Lord spoke of concerning the sons of men.

21 And Noah found grace in the sight of the Lord, and the Lord chose him and his children to raise up seed from them upon the face of the whole earth.



Genesis 6:1 Human Wickedness

When people had spread all over the world, and daughters were being born,



Genesis 6:2 some of the heavenly beings saw that these young women were beautiful, so they took the ones they liked.



Genesis 6:4 In those days, and even later, there were giants on the earth who were descendants of human women and the heavenly beings. They were the great heroes and famous men of long ago.



Genesis 6:9 These are the GENERATIONS of Noah: Noah was a just man and perfect in his generations, and Noah walked with God.

Noah's bloodline was not CONTAMINATED. generation: gene code (DNA) perfect in his gene (DNA)

DNA: Deoxyribonucleic acid. One of two types of molecules that encode genetic information. (The other is RNA. In humans DNA is the genetic material; RNA is transcribed from it. In some other organisms, RNA is the genetic material and, in reverse fashion, the DNA is transcribed from it.)

= Messenger RNA (mRNA) is a single-stranded RNA molecule that is complementary to one of the DNA strands of a gene. The mRNA is an RNA version of the gene that leaves the cell nucleus and moves to the cytoplasm where proteins are made.

The Vaxn been used on the world population is an mRNA Vaxn. It is a gene therapy tool used for editing human DNA cryptically. Vast majority of the human population are not aware of this evil going on. They have been deceived by calling it conspiracy theory.

Satan 😈is not stupid, he is funny, crafty and evil. Revelation 12:9 This great dragon—the ancient serpent called the Devil, or Satan, the one deceiving the WHOLE WORLD—was thrown down to the earth with all his angels.