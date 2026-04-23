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Prophecies | TRUMP AND AMERICA’S TURNAROUND - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Flyover Conservatives
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Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.


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For Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509

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𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -


Nathan French April 17, 2026 Elijah Streams

https://youtu.be/UWyO0ne-x6w?si=sKEOWS5GGO1Stnix



Nathan French April 17, 2026 Elijah Streams

https://youtu.be/UWyO0ne-x6w?si=sKEOWS5GGO1Stnix



Bunni Pounds America Reads the Bible

AmericareadstheBible.com

https://youtu.be/34-IT0ikWTo



Amanda Grace April 20, 2026

https://youtube.com/shorts/eNxDfH2rbvU?si=sbtKRAFGTIjkL6kH



Pure Flix

President Trump Reading 2 Chronicles 7:11-22

https://youtu.be/7oqyMMBAapY



Dutch Sheets April 21, 2026

https://youtu.be/DA7jBYRY2t8?si=t-BhNvtWyBzMgiWp


Donna Rigney Sagan

https://youtu.be/u62TIZcIlwQ?si=rOnIeYa3FchkVn3P



Amanda Grace April 21, 2026

https://www.youtube.com/live/wLffJzUjXww?si=ffD4srFH1kVFCbkd



Joseph Z April 21, 2026

https://www.youtube.com/live/wQ9_oON27wE?si=njVoB95pRjAGRSqi



Fox Nation

https://x.com/RyanAFournier/status/2045127420185882935/video/1?s=46



Mike Thompson April 16, 2026

https://youtu.be/OjukVCJMI9M



Hank Kunneman April 21, 2026

https://www.youtube.com/live/XhC8d0jTy2U?si=p6WUKAxFkrJtTsv2



Julie Green

https://www.youtube.com/live/-XarCXsfMbo?si=JF_3LRQPUAs6pBjY



𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

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𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦

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Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team


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