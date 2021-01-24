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STOP GEOENGINEERING - Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, January 23, 2021, #285 ( Dane Wigington )
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655 views • January 24, 2021
Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, January 23, 2021, #285 ( Dane Wigington )
https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org
TO READ OR POST COMMENTS ON THIS VIDEO, PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE ARTICLE: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/g...
Our hope and goal is for this video to be forwarded far and wide. DO NOT re-upload any part of this copyrighted video.
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More and more significant side effects are showing up in those that have taken the CV-19 injection. No matter how many red flags are raised, the coordinated push for populations to take the “warp speed” program vaccines. All over the world, increasingly unprecedented weather and temperature fluctuations are wreaking havoc on the environment, some populations are already being warned to prepare for migration. How would these populations react if they were awakened to the reality of the ongoing weather warfare operations?
All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is unfolding on numerous fronts, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.
Dane Wigington
To support GeoengineeringWatch.org: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/su...
To receive Geoengineering Watch updates, please sign up for our mailing list: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/n...
For those that have not yet seen our recent post on “The Dimming”, it is a groundbreaking documentary that is currently in production. This documentary film will provide answers and proof of the ongoing climate engineering / weather warfare operations. This is a 4+ minute trailer on the upcoming film. https://youtu.be/nT8OR1im-FA
The Catastrophic Consequences Of Climate Engineering: https://youtu.be/kyxmrwbTKoM
To see firsthand film footage of the climate engineering impact on our forests and its vanishing inhabitants, view the new series: "Into The Wild, With Dane Wigington": https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
In the attempt to answer as many questions as possible on the dire issue of climate engineering, Geoengineering Watch is producing a weekly “Climate Engineering News Q and A”: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... By submitting a question to this email [email protected] you are granting permission for your question and your first name to be read online. If you do not want your first name mentioned, please state that you wish to remain anonymous.
Geoengineering Watch has conducted our first ever high altitude particulate testing. Film footage of the flight and lab testing processes are featured in “The Dimming”, a groundbreaking documentary that is currently in production. This is a new 12+ minute insight segment on the upcoming film. https://youtu.be/4x3z35HA6JQ
The latest and most effective GeoengineeringWatch.org awareness raising materials can be found at the links below:
2 sided color glossy informational flyers: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/ads/
20 page fact and photo summary booklets: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/cl...
To follow us on Facebook, click here: https://www.facebook.com/dane.wigingt...
To follow the latest GeoengineeringWatch.org videos please subscribe to our four youtube channels below:
Dane Wigington https://www.youtube.com/c/DaneWigington
Geoengineering Watch https://www.youtube.com/c/Geoengineer...
GeoengineeringWatch.org https://www.youtube.com/c/Geoengineer...
Geo Watch https://www.youtube.com/c/GeoWatch
To view the locations and photo credits of the images shown, click here: https://www.facebook.com/geoengineeri...
If you like this video, please SUBSCRIBE to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DaneWigington
Click the bell to ensure you are notified of our new videos.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org
TO READ OR POST COMMENTS ON THIS VIDEO, PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE ARTICLE: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/g...
Our hope and goal is for this video to be forwarded far and wide. DO NOT re-upload any part of this copyrighted video.
If you like this video, please SUBSCRIBE to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DaneWigington Click the bell to ensure you are notified of our new videos.
More and more significant side effects are showing up in those that have taken the CV-19 injection. No matter how many red flags are raised, the coordinated push for populations to take the “warp speed” program vaccines. All over the world, increasingly unprecedented weather and temperature fluctuations are wreaking havoc on the environment, some populations are already being warned to prepare for migration. How would these populations react if they were awakened to the reality of the ongoing weather warfare operations?
All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is unfolding on numerous fronts, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.
Dane Wigington
To support GeoengineeringWatch.org: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/su...
To receive Geoengineering Watch updates, please sign up for our mailing list: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/n...
For those that have not yet seen our recent post on “The Dimming”, it is a groundbreaking documentary that is currently in production. This documentary film will provide answers and proof of the ongoing climate engineering / weather warfare operations. This is a 4+ minute trailer on the upcoming film. https://youtu.be/nT8OR1im-FA
The Catastrophic Consequences Of Climate Engineering: https://youtu.be/kyxmrwbTKoM
To see firsthand film footage of the climate engineering impact on our forests and its vanishing inhabitants, view the new series: "Into The Wild, With Dane Wigington": https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
In the attempt to answer as many questions as possible on the dire issue of climate engineering, Geoengineering Watch is producing a weekly “Climate Engineering News Q and A”: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... By submitting a question to this email [email protected] you are granting permission for your question and your first name to be read online. If you do not want your first name mentioned, please state that you wish to remain anonymous.
Geoengineering Watch has conducted our first ever high altitude particulate testing. Film footage of the flight and lab testing processes are featured in “The Dimming”, a groundbreaking documentary that is currently in production. This is a new 12+ minute insight segment on the upcoming film. https://youtu.be/4x3z35HA6JQ
The latest and most effective GeoengineeringWatch.org awareness raising materials can be found at the links below:
2 sided color glossy informational flyers: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/ads/
20 page fact and photo summary booklets: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/cl...
To follow us on Facebook, click here: https://www.facebook.com/dane.wigingt...
To follow the latest GeoengineeringWatch.org videos please subscribe to our four youtube channels below:
Dane Wigington https://www.youtube.com/c/DaneWigington
Geoengineering Watch https://www.youtube.com/c/Geoengineer...
GeoengineeringWatch.org https://www.youtube.com/c/Geoengineer...
Geo Watch https://www.youtube.com/c/GeoWatch
To view the locations and photo credits of the images shown, click here: https://www.facebook.com/geoengineeri...
If you like this video, please SUBSCRIBE to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DaneWigington
Click the bell to ensure you are notified of our new videos.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
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