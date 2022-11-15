LIGHT CONVERSATION - EPISODE 1 - DOUG SKY (November 14, 2022)

In this first episode of the "Light Conversation" series I sit down with Chicago resident Doug Sky to get his perspective on the current state of America and where he's feels we need to go from here to save our Republic. As a side note, I uploaded this segment to YouTube yesterday and it didn't even take them 8 hours to remove the content sighting medical misinformation, which means anything that contradicts local health officials and the WHO. I appealed asking for proof that my content contradicted the truth and, as usual, they didn't respond and upheld the warning. It is apparent that YouTube cares more for upholding a narrative than they do for upholding the truth. Anyone who is an enemy of truth is an agent of chaos and the enemy of the what is good. The irony is that Doug discusses this and our segment didn't even make one day before YouTube, protecting their masters, moved to punish us for refusing to be disciples of their self destructive cult of self worship.

You have a voice and you have a story; I would love for you to come on my show and share with our fellow brothers and sisters how you see the world. If you have the courage, shoot me a DM or comment when you're ready and I'll be hear to listen.





ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/LIGHT-CONVERSATION---EPISODE-1---DOUG-SKY-e1qo5j5