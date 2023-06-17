Dr Thomas Binder Explains About The Mrna Vaccine, What Is Does, The WHO Needs To End, Etc

Dr Thomas Binder is a doctor in Switzerland who spoke out about and against the covid Mrna vaccines and the harm they do to the people that received the vaccinations. He speaks about the cowards that did not speak up and take a stand against the obvious evils the Mrna vaccine was doing to people. He speaks about the World Health Organization and says it needs to be broken into a thousand pieces. Doctor Binder was abused because he spoke against the narrative and that abuse came in the form of being forcibly hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation and was required to take psychiatric medications.