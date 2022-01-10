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John Lennon — Overpopulation is a Myth by the Government
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75 views • January 10, 2022
In this September 11th, 1971 interview on The Dick Cavett Show, John Lennon and Yoko Ono share their views on overpopulation. John and Yoko make the argument that there is enough food, money and space on earth, but that the problem lies in the distribution and the balance of it. John adds that he believes overpopulation is a "myth that the government have thrown out to keep your mind off Vietnam and Ireland and all the important subjects."
This is the show in which Lennon's timeless classic "Imagine" was premiered.
[source https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VJCvNNx-62U]
All videos are posted for educational purposes via fair use clause — Copyright Act of 1976, 17 U.S.C. § 107 - for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting and education. Walk In Verse does not own the rights to this video.
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This is the show in which Lennon's timeless classic "Imagine" was premiered.
[source https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VJCvNNx-62U]
All videos are posted for educational purposes via fair use clause — Copyright Act of 1976, 17 U.S.C. § 107 - for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting and education. Walk In Verse does not own the rights to this video.
1- SHARE / 2- DOWNLOAD / 3- REUPLOAD
_________________
Follow Walk in Verse For
Real Time Alerts and News
https://t.me/wivupdates
Join my Free Newsletter For Updates and New Reports
https://www.subscribepage.com/winwrites
WIV Membership. Support independent journalism where I bring you the facts without bias. (Access to all past and future books and reports + more)
https://www.subscribepage.com/wiv_membership
Podcast (Access Multiple Platforms from Here)
https://walkinverse.buzzsprout.com/
Videos
Odysee.com >> https://odysee.com/@walkinverse:2
BitChute >> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/walkinverse/
Social Media
Gab >> https://gab.com/walkinverse
Flote >> https://flote.app/user/walkinverse
Minds >> https://www.minds.com/walkinverse/
MeWe >> https://mewe.com/p/walkinverse
Hive
>> https://peakd.com/@walkinverse
>> https://ecency.com/@walkinverse
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