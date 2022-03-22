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Ave Verum Corpus
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5 views • March 22, 2022
https://hymnary.org/hymn/JS2012/806
This is a very old chant performed in Liturgical Latin during a Roman Catholic Mass
The chant can be done monophonically, but has been arranged for vocal polyphony, and even later versions are scored to be performed with an entire orchestration of 120 instruments.
I sang this myself, and placed the RØDE VideoMic Pro on the opposite end of the interior, so as to capture the "reflected" sound at a distance. This would give you an idea of what it would sound like from the far end of the Church.
A.M.D.G.
This is a very old chant performed in Liturgical Latin during a Roman Catholic Mass
The chant can be done monophonically, but has been arranged for vocal polyphony, and even later versions are scored to be performed with an entire orchestration of 120 instruments.
I sang this myself, and placed the RØDE VideoMic Pro on the opposite end of the interior, so as to capture the "reflected" sound at a distance. This would give you an idea of what it would sound like from the far end of the Church.
A.M.D.G.
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