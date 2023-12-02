Create New Account
These Numbers Are Astronomical: Nat'l Border Patrol Council President
Brandon Judd: "These numbers are astronomical. We're apprehending more than seven times what we should be on any given day. Yesterday was the first day in my 26 year time being with the national border patrol council that I didn't see one got away.

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

