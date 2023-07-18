4 times Tucker Carlson said what we were ALL THINKING at Blaze Media Summit

Glenn Beck
July 17, 2023
Glenn recently sat down with Tucker Carlson for their first one-on-one conversation since Fox News removed Tucker from the air. The conversation, part of the 2023 FAMiLY Leadership Summit broadcasted by Blaze Media, spanned everything from Tucker's review of the presidential candidates he interviewed — and the one Mike Pence comment that made him cringe — to his thoughts on the mainstream media and who blew up the Nord Stream pipelines. Glenn reviews some of the biggest moments from the BlazeTV subscriber exclusive interview, including why Tucker is unafraid to say "whatever" he wants.
