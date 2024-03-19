Create New Account
Ο €βρ@ϊκόs δάκτυλος και τα μελλοντικά του σχέδια για Ελλάδα και Ορθοδοξία
ELLHNOKRATIA
Published 21 hours ago

Τι μέλει γενέσθαι σε Ελλάδα και Ορθοδοξία; 

Ποιά η κατάσταση στην Ευρώπη μετά την διάλυση του αραβικού κόσμου;

Πώς προκύπτει το ρήγμα «Κράτους» και Ορθοδοξίας;

Ομιλία του Αρχηγού της Λαϊκής Κινήσεως Πολιτών, Ανδρέα Πετροπούλου, σχετικά με την επικαιρότητα μέσα από την εθνικιστική καθαρή ματιά επί των γεγονότων.

