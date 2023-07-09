CAUSE OF DEATH: UNKNOWN - Big Pharma & the selling of mental illness (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel manifest2film at:-

Award winning doc exposing the inner workings of the pharmaceutical industry and how it created an epidemic of mental illness.

After her sister died suddenly and unexpectedly while being treated with prescription antipsychotics (Zyprexa and Risperdal amongst others), director Anniken Hoel begins a global investigation into the pharmaceutical industry, the unheralded growth of psychiatric diagnoses and medication, and the corruption of the government regulatory agencies (FDA and EMA) that are supposed to protect us citizens. She interviews Peter Gøtzsche, Robert Whitaker, Joanna Moncreiff, former DSM editor Allen Frances, an FDA whistleblower, pharma lobbyists, sales reps and others. Made over a ten-year period, the film is both personal and investigative as it follows Anniken seeking answers regarding not only the death of her sister, but of the tens of thousands worldwide who have met a similar fate. How many more will have to die?





