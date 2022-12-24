X22 REPORT Ep. 2956a - Russia Moves To International Trade Via Bitcoin, The Currency Battle Is On

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2956a - Dec 23,2022
Russia Moves To International Trade Via Bitcoin, The Currency Battle Is On
The Green New Deal is falling apart, the lies they told are being exposed. AOC climate documentary failed. The people see the truth. The people are seeing who betrayed them when they voted for the Omnibus Bill. Russia makes a move to use Bitcoin as international trade.
