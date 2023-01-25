Why Not to wear a mask...

She explains why you shouldn`t bow to mask wearing. Several pathogenic
microbes were identified and quantified on masks worn during the
pandemic, according to a Japanese study that was published in Scientific
Reports.
The study is one of the first to address the probable hygiene issues caused by bacterial and fungal growth on masks worn daily in the community.
“Since masks can be a direct source of infection to the respiratory tract, digestive tract, and skin, it is crucial to maintain their hygiene to prevent bacterial and fungal infections that can exacerbate COVID-19,” the authors wrote.
