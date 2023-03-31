Create New Account
🇦🇺 Senator Alex Antic: Australia Should Exercise Its Own Decisions Regarding Healthcare Issues And Emergencies, Not Walk In Lockstep With The Dictates Of The WHO
Published a day ago

Yet, the government is set to sign us up to a WHO “pandemic treaty” which would make the WHO’s policies international law.

This is a power grab by unelected international elites who care nothing for Australians.

