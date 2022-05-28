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Cubes inside the Sun and other anomalies, April 2022
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54 views • May 28, 2022
These anomalies were captured in solar space by SOHO Lasco C2, Lasco C3 and Stereo Ahead COR 2 on April 2022.
Link NASA: https://stereo-ssc.nascom.nasa.gov/
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Link NASA: https://stereo-ssc.nascom.nasa.gov/
Follow Space Anomalies on:
Telegram: https://t.me/SpaceAnomalies
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/SpaceAnomalie...
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC68fXkv1SiY1tv9A0wlfkwA
Blog: https://spaceanomalies2017.blogspot.com
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