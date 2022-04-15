GoldRing 2020-children terra pleiades atlas

Guided from the heart of the universe from where all things have their origin, the energy of the Grand Central Sun radiates in spirals, the Gold and Silver Strands sent forth on a beam of White Light, the Central Strand. The beam of light is reaching to the earth now to align the Heart and the Hara with the rose pink and ultraviolet blue to purify the lower centers and give harmony to the emotional body of men and women.



In this gathering emotional experience that is being felt by all men and all women the pure White Light streams into the body in the very center of the spirit. Creative Love inspires the passion of the divine union for the soul opens to become alive with star light. The goddess has touched the Man who was lost and brought him back to feel the beat of his heart. The Heart Chakra opens as the Goddess accepts her creative power from the Mother and her abdomen glows with Golden Light the Light rises upward to the Heart of Man.



In accordance with all that has been given the Masters of Love are male and the Masters of Light are Female. The Divine Guides to the Central Sun and beyond are the Children.The Andromedan Enlightenment quietly allows for the Arcturian Alignment to give Man Love and Women Power.



Women now hold again the goddess power within the Hara centered in the second Chakra which empowers all life into form. Men now again hold Divine Love within the Heart Chakra. Together humanity, man and woman bring the creative power of life into the Central Soul of the Body so that the Children may be the Masters of Power and engage the Enlightenment to full oneness and acceptance.



The Children of Light and Power are awakening and will speak wisdom, truth and clarity. The time has come for the expansion of the Enlightened Ones to guide the weary ones on the Lighted Pathway. The Children of the Enlightenment are born today and in their minds the power of creation unfolds. Listen to their hearts sing as you are brought into their presence as they receive the Wisdom of Higher Light.



The Lighted Pathway is the road you walk and you walk in unity. All is forgiven and always has been. You are seeing the truth in your own eyes. The Children of the Enlightenment have awakened the secret that the veil is gone. The veil is lifted and they are walking forth in power and light to bring you into your soul’s presence. Let it happen, allow the Children to speak without judgment. Their words will free the world. You will receive the gift as you let your own veil fall from your face and feel the sunshine warm your spirit.



It is given that you are now a human in alignment with your heart and your womb. Light is ascending and descending upon the tree of life and you feel your spine tingle with every breath of light.Upon this prophecy you are given Divine Oneness by the light shining through the eyes of the Children of Enlightenment. Millions of voices can be heard singing in harmony and speaking magical invocations of mystical awakening and practical attunement.



Gather your energy and love to ascend with the Galactic Family of Light. The painful dream is over and you are awake. Awake and come forth to be again with the family. Breathe light into your being and feel it rise into your Higher Mind. Let the Golden Sphere of Light glow and expand to include your heart, your mind, your body, all your emotions, all your relations, all your world. You are the Savior; you are the child within; you are the Christ Within; you are the Divine Golden Light that surrounds the World. The Children of Enlightenment awaken the Power of Andromeda to guide the Stream of Love on the Milky Way to the Central Sun