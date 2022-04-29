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Elon Musk | Is Elon Musk's Technology Being Used to Implement The COVID-19 / Great Reset Agenda?
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111 views • April 29, 2022
Overview: Elon Musk was listed on the 2008 World Economic Forum list of Young Global Leaders. Musk produced two children with Grimez who released the SATANIC song “We Appreciate Power.” Musk founded OpenAI in San Francisco in 2015 with Sam Altman, and Others. OpenAI LP received a $1 billion investment from Bill Gates’ and Microsoft. Musk owns the COVID-19 vaccine developer CureVac and is openly discussing us his Boring Company to dig the new CERN Hadron Collider.
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
AVAILABLE TICKETS:
*Myrtle Beach, SC - May 13th & 14th - 7 Tickets Remain
*Virginia Beach, VA - July 8th & 9th - 1,702 Tickets Remain for This Event!!!
Read: “Many shall be purified, and made white, and tried; but the wicked shall do wickedly: and none of the wicked shall understand; but the wise shall understand.” - Daniel 12:10
*******
Musk’s deal for Twitter is worth about $44 billion. https://www.nytimes.com/live/2022/04/25/business/elon-musk-twitter
#1 - Why Did Elon Musk’s Girlfriend Grimes Write a Song with These Lyrics? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYG_4vJ4qNA&;list=RDgYG_4vJ4qNA&start_radio=1
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
We appreciate power, power
What will it take to make you capitulate?
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
Elevate the human race, putting makeup on my face
We appreciate power
We appreciate power, power
Simulation, give me something good
God's creation, so misunderstood
Pray to the divinity, the keeper of the key
One day everyone will believe
What will it take to make you capitulate?
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
When will the state agree to cooperate?
We appreciate power
We appreciate power, power
People like to say that we're insane
But AI will reward us when it reigns
Pledge allegiance to the world's most powerful computer
Simulation: it's the future
What will it take to make you capitulate?
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
Elevate the human race, putting makeup on my face
We appreciate power
We appreciate power, power
And if you long to never die
Baby, plug in, upload your mind
Come on, you're not even alive
If you're not backed up on a drive
And if you long to never die
Baby, plug in, upload your mind
Come on, you're not even alive
If you're not backed up, backed up on a drive
What will it take to make you capitulate?
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
Elevate the human race, putting makeup on my face
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
What will it take to make you capitulate?
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
When will the state agree to cooperate?
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
Neanderthal to human being
Evolution, kill the gene
Biology is superficial
Intelligence is artificial
Submit
Submit
Submit
Submit
Submit
Submit
Submit
Submit
Learn More: https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/11/entertainment/grimes-elon-musk-second-child-intl-scli/index.html
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
AVAILABLE TICKETS:
*Myrtle Beach, SC - May 13th & 14th - 7 Tickets Remain
*Virginia Beach, VA - July 8th & 9th - 1,702 Tickets Remain for This Event!!!
Read: “Many shall be purified, and made white, and tried; but the wicked shall do wickedly: and none of the wicked shall understand; but the wise shall understand.” - Daniel 12:10
*******
Musk’s deal for Twitter is worth about $44 billion. https://www.nytimes.com/live/2022/04/25/business/elon-musk-twitter
#1 - Why Did Elon Musk’s Girlfriend Grimes Write a Song with These Lyrics? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYG_4vJ4qNA&;list=RDgYG_4vJ4qNA&start_radio=1
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
We appreciate power, power
What will it take to make you capitulate?
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
Elevate the human race, putting makeup on my face
We appreciate power
We appreciate power, power
Simulation, give me something good
God's creation, so misunderstood
Pray to the divinity, the keeper of the key
One day everyone will believe
What will it take to make you capitulate?
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
When will the state agree to cooperate?
We appreciate power
We appreciate power, power
People like to say that we're insane
But AI will reward us when it reigns
Pledge allegiance to the world's most powerful computer
Simulation: it's the future
What will it take to make you capitulate?
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
Elevate the human race, putting makeup on my face
We appreciate power
We appreciate power, power
And if you long to never die
Baby, plug in, upload your mind
Come on, you're not even alive
If you're not backed up on a drive
And if you long to never die
Baby, plug in, upload your mind
Come on, you're not even alive
If you're not backed up, backed up on a drive
What will it take to make you capitulate?
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
Elevate the human race, putting makeup on my face
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
What will it take to make you capitulate?
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
When will the state agree to cooperate?
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
Neanderthal to human being
Evolution, kill the gene
Biology is superficial
Intelligence is artificial
Submit
Submit
Submit
Submit
Submit
Submit
Submit
Submit
Learn More: https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/11/entertainment/grimes-elon-musk-second-child-intl-scli/index.html
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