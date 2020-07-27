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communist subversion via stoking racial tension since 1928
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80 views • July 27, 2020
Thread on communist subversion via stoking racial tension since 1928:
1.
Communist Revolution In America divided into 2 phases:
-Violent & Non-violent
-Violent phase to stoke chaos, anarchy & government crisis
-Non-violent phase most important & done under banner of socialism.
1.
Communist Revolution In America divided into 2 phases:
-Violent & Non-violent
-Violent phase to stoke chaos, anarchy & government crisis
-Non-violent phase most important & done under banner of socialism.
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